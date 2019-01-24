Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

From 2001 when it was first held till today when it has become the continent’s largest with performers from across the world participating in it, Ishara Puppet Theatre Festival has come a long way. The effect it has had on puppetry is apparent — with passing years, it is not just traditional puppet families who are researching and finding new narratives and materials to upgrade their art form participating in it but youngsters outside these families have also started showing interest in taking up puppet theatre as a form of expression. That’s because apart from holding the festival, Ishara holds workshops for puppeteers, students, artistes and teachers.

“Indian puppetry is now respected globally. We are included in the World Encyclopaedia Of Puppetry Arts. The oldest international puppet organisation, UNIMA (Union International De La Marionette) also recognizes us,” says Dadi D Pudumjee, founder, The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, also the president of International UNIMA.

The 17th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival will take place from February 1 to 9 at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi and Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh. This year will witness puppeteers, artists and performers from Afghanistan, Brazil, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Tunisia, the UK and India using traditional and modern forms of puppetry, ranging from rod to string puppets to mixed performances with dance, theatre and music to showcase their performances.

“For us, 2019 is the year of celebration. You will see that in the performances of the new groups from Brazil and Iceland along with various unconventional acts like the one by Italy using soap bubbles as a medium for puppetry. There is a lot in store,” says Pudumjee.

The festival this year will open with a show from Brazil. Titled Oroboro, the show is inspired by the tale of the legendary snake that devours its own tail. The performance is a parable about the cyclical character of humanity’s existence — life, death and rebirth.

“This is an interesting show and the group will be using local ethnic materials to present it,” informs Pudumjee. Choosing the groups for this annual festival is no easy task. “The groups send their information and videos and we try to invite a variety of various presentations of techniques, storytelling artistic quality as also the groups that can travel to India,” shares the Ishara Puppet Theatre chief.

Reminiscing the journey, Pudumjee gets nostalgic. “It has been a long journey. We have been able to go on due to the appreciative audience of young and old which keeps growing every year. The festival is now on international map and groups are already wanting to participate in 2020. The idea is to keep yourself relevant. You have to lead and make the road for yourself to succeed. It is not always easy but then nothing is... I am satisfied with the journey and I am sure, it will go a long way,” he says.

India boasts a historical association with puppetry and the performing arts which dates back to second century BC so it’s fitting that the country is home to the festival.