Museum provides glimpses of Netaji’s life and legendary exploits

NEW DELHI: Visitors can get a glimpse of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s initial years and other chapters of his life including the glorious days with the Indian National Army, his political activism and idea of nationalism, and his ‘disappearance’ at the museum inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The museum, spread across three floors, among other things houses Netaji’s sword, chair, medals, badges, uniforms from the INA days, cap and Japanese currency. It will play documentaries and visitors can browse through simulated version of documents in details with the recorded voice-over of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The museum will also showcase Netaji’s idea of nationalism through its range of panels — one such panel being on ‘Bose on Bande Mataram’. Some foreigners have expressed willingness to give some of Netaji’s possessions to the museum. While the son of a person who had contributed to the INA has promised Netaji’s revolver, the museum plans to approach people in Singapore, Vietnam to gain from their private collections, historian Kapil Kumar said.

“Currently, there are five-six minute long documentaries that will be played. We got in touch with INA veterans for these documentaries. Later, we may plan to introduce more interactive elements,” said Siddharth Bathla, director, Design Factory India.

Modi inaugurated the complex which houses four museums and named as ‘Kranti Mandir’. Besides the museum on Netaji, the complex also houses Yaad-e-Jallian Museum (Jallianwala Bagh and World War 1), museum on India’s first war of independence and Drishyakala Museum on Indian Art, spanning three centuries, with over 450 works of art.

The museum intends to take visitors through the history of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during World War-1.

Visitors will also get to know about the historical narrative of 1857 and the sacrifice made by freedom fighters.