Madras: In all forms and colours

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two hundred eight pictures, 77 photographers and eight themes. Images of misty mornings near Velachery railway station, a mirror image of the Broken bridge and an elderly woman selling fish at Saidapet market are displayed on the walls of CP Art Centre. A bunch of culture enthusiasts, senior and aspiring photographers were gathered at the Eyes of Madras 2.0 exhibition put together by the Chennai Photowalk Group. This is their second edition. The exhibition was inaugurated by M Swaminathan, president, Photographic Society of India.

Among a few that captured our attention were Vinaya Mathew’s picture of a Kathak dancer and two birds on a branch. The photos range from historical places to modern malls, street portraits of humans of Chennai, temples, churches, mosques, Parsi fire temple, theatres which bring back memories of classics, birds, and animals. Some of the photos bring out the slices of history. And a few others capture the simple pleasures of life in the city.

Interesting among the eight themes of photographs were — Chennai does not always have summer, Passion at work and Chennai rich in Arts. The jury comprised eminent photographers Chepauk Ramesh and Ramesh Raja. Around 750 entries were received. “Maximum of four photographs per person were selected in order to give opportunities to everyone. We’ve also included the theme Storytelling through mobile phones. There are subtle distinctions between the photos taken by cell phones and cameras. All aspiring photographers are welcome and we’re here to help them,” said Hari Hara Subramanian V, one of the photographers whose work has been showcased and he is also a member of CPW.

Chennai Photowalk is at its tenth year inception. Presently, it has over 16,700 members from diverse backgrounds and spanning across age groups. The group conducts its monthly photo walks on the first and third Sunday of the month in and around Chennai.

The number of participants range from 30 to 100. The photos are posted on the Facebook page of The Chennai Photowalk / Flickr page of CPW. “We also collaborated with Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha and went on a walk around Korukkupet market area. Another project was to capture the Vadapalani metro station. Our next exhibition titled Confluence is expected to be in June this year,” he added.



Eyes of Madras 2.0 will be held till January 27 at CP Art Centre. For details call: 9840834212