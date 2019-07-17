Home Lifestyle Travel

New Steps in Bharatanatyam

Priya Venkataraman is set to take 50 of her students on stage with upcoming production, Dance Kaleidoscope

Published: 17th July 2019 02:34 AM

(Inset) Priya Venkataraman and (top) her students

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

Priya Venkataraman started learning Bharatanatyam at seven under danseuse Malathi Gupta in Delhi, and later from Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan. Continuing with her passion for three decades now, with her own school in Rockford, Illinois, USA, since 1992, the dancer has trained a number of students in this art form. In September, she’s been invited to choreograph a special production to commemorate Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary in Chicago. With her upcoming production, Dance Kaleidoscope at Gurugram, the artiste is set to take 50 of her students on stage. She spoke to The Morning Standard on the forthcoming event.

Tell us about your choreography for Dance Kaleidoscope.
The 90-minute performance will consist of my recent choreography, as well as some pieces that I learnt from my gurus. It will include items from the traditional Bharatanatyam repertoire’ like Allarippu, Jathiswaram, Varnam, Padam, Tillana... Each will be performed in a group and reflect on different formations, movements, expressions and vibrant costumes. The overall performance will essentially be a new take on age-old pieces. 

Do you follow any dancer for guidance or inspiration?
I admire Pandit Birju Maharaj, especially after working with him in a production of Ritu Samhaara [a long poem by acclaimed Sanskrit writer Kalidasa] in 2010. I’ve always been a big fan of Malavika Sarukkai and my own gurus A Lakshman and Bragha Bessell. I can watch them for hours. Several others I enjoy watching include dynamic young dancers. Each of them has something unique. 
 
What are the primary differences among students now as compared to those during your time?
Today’s kids have far less time to reflect and spend on their art form. With several upgradations in technology and so many avenues available for entertainment, kids have far too many distractions. Having taught kids since 1990, I find the attention span has grown shorter today. In my student years, we did not have access to YouTube. Now there’s live streaming available of performances, so the exposure level of children is far greater.
 
How do you view the future of Bharatnatyam dancers?
There’s a lot of competition and not enough platforms. Dancers, with a greater influence, tend to hog performance opportunities. Unless we can assure a financially rewarding career, fewer kids will professionally take up dance in the coming years.
What: Dance Kaleidoscope On: July 27, 6:30pm
At:  Shiv Nadar School Gurugram

