Dance transcends disabilities

Narayan Sewa Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organisation working for the cause of disabled, organised its 13th Divyang Talent Show last week at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.

Published: 18th July 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:51 AM

Few of the specially-abled participants who performed at the 13th Divyang Talent Show organised by the Narayan Sewa Sansthan.

Narayan Sewa Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organisation working for the cause of disabled, organised its 13th Divyang Talent Show last week at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. Among the renowned personalities present were Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, television star Dilip Joshi, motivational speaker Jaya Kishori, North Delhi Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal and Narayan Sewa Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal.

The show had performances by the specially-abled on wheelchairs, crutches, calipers, and even those with artificial limbs. The welcome dance was by Diya Shrimali, born with under-developed hands, evoked a huge round of applause from the audience. This was followed by group dances like the wheel-chair round, the artificial limb round, fusion and lavani dance. About 30 disabled models walking the ramp was another highlight. 

An award ceremony at the closing had the organisers felicitate its donors for supporting their cause.“We are extremely happy to see this kind of talent on stage. These youngsters, who look for simple joys of life despite their disability, are an inspiration for everyone. It is our endeavour to give these kids the best opportunities and exposure in life,” said Agarwal. 

While appreciating the performers, Shroff advised the gathering not to wallow in self-pity when faced with difficult situations in life, and said, “Be like these kids. They displayed immense character through their performances.”

Noida-resident and science teacher at a private city school, Rani Sharma, 23, was one of the rampwalk models who is all in praise for NSS supporting the cause of disabled. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing on my feet today,” says Sharma. NSS facilitated the surgery of her polio-affected leg and also a three-month post-operative care. “In the three months that I stayed at their premises, I also learnt sewing,” says a grateful Sharma.

