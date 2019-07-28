Home Lifestyle Travel

Thiruvananthapuram traveller in Auto Mode

Naufar Jaleel has covered 19,000 km in 232 days on his TVS King 4S, named ‘Qalifa’, which runs on LPG and has a seat which can be converted into a vertical bed.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Naufar Jaleel posing with his autorickshaw

Naufar Jaleel posing with his autorickshaw

Thiruvananthapuram-based entrepreneur Naufar Jaleel has been bitten by the proverbial travel bug. He embarked on a journey through India on a modified autorickshaw on September 11, 2018. Naufar covered 19,000 km in 232 days on his TVS King 4S, named ‘Qalifa’, which runs on LPG and has a seat which can be converted into a vertical bed. 

The 29-year-old started from the South, travelling through Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad; crossed Maoist-infested forests of Chhattisgarh, before moving up to Kolkata and travelled further into the Northeastern states. The sights were enthralling—living root bridge in Nongriat, Meghalaya, Emma Keithel (a women-only market) in Imphal and Aizawl, the beautiful capital of Mizoram. “I also attended the Papum Poma river festival in Arunachal Pradesh and the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland,” he says.  

Thereafter, Naufar travelled across North India—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. “Each state is like a country. Sometimes even though I was in one state I witnessed so many different cultures. In UP, Varanasi is so different from Allahabad and Lucknow,” he explains. During a three-year stint at a company in Sydney, Australia, Naufar had similarly backpacked across Australia, New Zealand and South-East Asia. 

During his trip in India, locals invited him to their homes for a meal and rest for the night. “There is something about an autorickshaw. Most have travelled in one. So they felt an affinity towards the vehicle, and for me as well.” He also stayed in temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and schools.

Throughout his journey, Naufar received free servicing and maintenance from TVS service centres all over the country. And, as a member of the Rotary Club of Kazhakootam, he also visited many clubs to raise funds for the victims of the 2018 Kerala floods. On April 28, Naufar returned home. “I have been infected by wanderlust. After a few months, I will set off again,” he ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TVS King 4S Naufar Jaleel Kerala auto wanderlust kerala auto traveller Kerala travelling autorickshaw
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp