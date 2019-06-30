Nestled in the fir forests of Himachal Pradesh, Narkanda remains unexplored

Neha Kirpal By

Express News Service

The apple of Himachal Pradesh’s eye is the Satluj and Tribal tourist circuit. Narkanda, a convenient two hours’ drive from Shimla teems with orchards of the fruit.

The road is lined with farms abundant with apple, cherry and deodar trees. The fruit trees are covered with giant nets to protect the produce from monkeys. No wonder, the place is rightly called the fruit bowl of Dev Bhoomi.

The mountain drive is bordered by pine forests and flowers in soothing shades of lavender and white.

Narkanda is guarded by the Hatu Peak, which at an altitude about 12,000 feet, and is one of the highest peaks in the Shimla district. Tannu Jabbar lake is a perfect picnic spot.

It's just a short drive to the twin towns of Kotgarh and Thanedar, where the American Quaker, Samuel Evans Stokes, introduced and grew non-native apple varieties in 1916.

A stopover at Grandma Stokes, a farm cum homestay is an ideal place for some cherry picking. The place offers guided tours conducted by young European volunteers who take visitors through the orchards and up to St Mary’s Church, one of the country’s oldest churches.

About an hour and a half away lie Rampur, the seat of the former princely state of Bushahr. Rampur is home to a string of temples and palaces like the century-old Padam Palace with impressive wood and stone carvings.

The Dumgir Buddhist temple has a large prayer wheel. Significant Hindu temples in the area are Narsingh, Raghunath and Dungyur. Rampur is a shopper's destination to buy local handicrafts such as wood carvings, clay sculptures, handspun Kinnauri shawls and handmade rugs.

From left: Padam Palace at Rampur; Bhima Kali temple at Sarahan

About 30 kilometres from Rampur is Sarahan, a quaint historic town. A must-do visit is to the temple of Goddess Bhima Kali, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths. The wooden temple whose roof is made of slate has been constructed using an 800-year-old technique typical of western Himalayan architecture.

It takes a climb of two storeys, to reach the presence of the main idol. Ambitious ornithologists can try to catch a glimpse of the state bird, monal, here. Sarahan’s tiny market has a few authentic Tibetan eateries, serving thukpa, momos and noodles.

Passing on from the Satluj trail to the Tribal trail, the lush green vegetation begins to gradually fade and the terrain becomes distinctly rocky and desert-like. Stunning views of the majestic snowcapped Kinner Kailash mountain range give the illusion of being within reach of your hand. Close to Kalpa stands the Karcham dam where the Baspa and Satluj rivers meet.

A short downhill stroll from the city centre is the Narayan Nagini temple, built in the traditional Tibetan Pagoda style. Nearby is the ancient Hu-Bu-Lan-Kar monastery, founded by Rinchensang-po during 950-1055 AD.

A little further away is Kalpa’s twin town, Reckong Peo which is famous for dry fruits, almonds, neoza or chilgozas, chihuly (apricot seed) oil and Guchchi (wild mushrooms). A 40-kilometre drive away through an unevenly paved steep road leads to the Sangla village.

The market, like so many in the state, has not escaped the tourist influence—little shops selling local tweed, silver ornaments and Himachali caps.

WHERE TO STAY

Himachal Tourism has centrally located accommodation besides many private hotels, guest houses and homestays to suit every kind of budget.