Why must you visit Corbett Village

By Express News Service

This vacation, visit Corbett Village located in Choti Haldwani. Weather is cool and pleasant for the most part of the year at this place. It sure is a not-to-be-missed destination. We give you five reasons why you must visit this place:

Ujyav Village Homestay

Home to a couple of huts with all modern amenities except televisions, it is one of the most comfortable stays one can have amid natural surroundings. Wake up to chirping of birds and the cool fragrant breeze. The restaurant here, aptly named Aranya (forest), offers delicious home-cooked food. Ujyav is run by Corbett Gram Vikas Samiti.

The Corbett Museum

Carrying photographs and articles belonging to Jim Corbett, this museum is worth a visit. The best part — the museum is housed in the residence where the legendary hunter himself lived once.

The Forest Trail

For all nature-lovers, this is the icing on the cake. A three-hour trail takes you through thick forest but don’t venture without a guide. A lot of folklores about the spirit of a child who was killed accidentally here abound the area. There is also an old temple in the memory of the slain child, Brahma Bubu Mandir.

Huge Farms

All along the length and breadth, wherever your sight can take you, there are agricultural farms where vegetables and pulses are grown. Not-to-be-missed are the scores of herbs that grow on their own like weeds besides the pathways. The village guides feed you ample information about the benefits of these herbs and the maladies these can cure.

The Old Gun

The gun, which was once used by Corbett to kill the maneater tiger who roamed the region and later handed over to one of his most faithful assistants, occupies the pride of place in the village.