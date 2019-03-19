Home Lifestyle Travel

Why must you visit Corbett Village

This vacation, visit Corbett Village located in Choti Haldwani.

Published: 19th March 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This vacation, visit Corbett Village located in Choti Haldwani. Weather is cool and pleasant for the most part of the year at this place. It sure is a not-to-be-missed destination. We give you five reasons why you must visit this place: 

Ujyav Village Homestay
Home to a couple of huts with all modern amenities except televisions, it is one of the most comfortable stays one can have amid natural surroundings. Wake up to chirping of birds and the cool fragrant breeze. The restaurant here, aptly named Aranya (forest), offers delicious home-cooked food. Ujyav is run by Corbett Gram Vikas Samiti.

The Corbett Museum
Carrying photographs and articles belonging to Jim Corbett, this museum is worth a visit. The best part — the museum is housed in the residence where the legendary hunter himself lived once.

The Forest Trail
For all nature-lovers, this is the icing on the cake. A three-hour trail takes you through thick forest but don’t venture without a guide. A lot of folklores about the spirit of a child who was killed accidentally here abound the area. There is also an old temple in the memory of the slain child, Brahma Bubu Mandir. 

Huge Farms
All along the length and breadth, wherever your sight can take you, there are agricultural farms where vegetables and pulses are grown. Not-to-be-missed are the scores of herbs that grow on their own like weeds besides the pathways. The village guides feed you ample information about the benefits of these herbs and the maladies these can cure.

The Old Gun
The gun, which was once used by Corbett to kill the maneater tiger who roamed the region and later handed over to one of his most faithful assistants, occupies the pride of place in the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corbett Village Choti Haldwani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp