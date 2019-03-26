Home Lifestyle Travel

Simple yet stylish travel tips for frequent flyers

Shivani Malik Director, Da Milano and Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt Ltd, for Charles & Keith have shared simple tips for travelling.

Published: 26th March 2019

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Make your life easier while travelling by rolling your clothes while packing and carrying a tote handbag for utility, suggest experts.

* Packing style: It is always advisable to roll your clothes. When it comes to packing toiletries, always carry smaller bottles. If you can arrange for sachets, nothing like that.

* Choose a proper handbag: You will come across multiple shapes and sizes of luggage. Always remember to keep one small bag handy for your emergency essentials. To keep it light, it is always advisable to carry a duffle bag or small cabin trolley with maximum compartments to divvy up all your emergency essentials.

* Keep it stylish: Bright colour luggage bags give a youthful and free-spirited look. When everything else is on point, your luggage bag too needs to be on point for a perfect airport look. Go for colours like red, green, blue for your next vacation. You can also experiment with textures in leather bags in bright colours like snake or croc texture.

* Tote bag: For women, the tote bag is a great pick for travelling. The bag has a single space with a double handle that makes it easy for any travel occasion. This summer opt for sleek styles in pastel colours for tote bags.

* Sling bags: Sling bags are perfect for a party or a dinner with a fashionable dress or a gown. You can complete your evening look by styling your favourite sling bag with pumps styled in vibrant prints, embossed textures and embellished mesh details.

* Crossbody bag: This crossbody sling backpack is made of ultra-durable canvas with reinforced stitching to hold up to all the wear and tear that comes from travelling. While it is made to be worn across your body, it also features a smaller handle and can be carried at your side if needed.

