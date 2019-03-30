Around the world with my adorable granddads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I have been lucky enough to have incredible role models. I look up to my grandparents as strong, lively, intelligent, warm, adventurous and loving humans. Today, I would like to give a shout-out to one set in particular who have charged me with their presence. My grandfathers Ratanlal P Jain (Hyderabad) and his elder brother Babulal P.Jain from Mumbai have been globetrotting since long before I was born. I can’t count the number of times that they have gone abroad or travelled to the US, but this time I consider myself lucky enough to travel abroad with them last year,” says Nidhi Jain, a young Hyderabadi entrepreneur who would rather ditch a regular trip to Goa with friend and travel with her grandads.

“I travelled for 45 days in 2018. I have travelled abroad many times before but this was the first with them. They wanted me to accompany them as I have a great rapport with them. Who would want to give up a six-week sponsored trip? So I said yes and joined them,” she adds.

“Whenever I had a conversation with my 83-year-young grandpaa (Ratanlal P Jain) & (Babulal P Jain) about their favourite memories, travel always seems to be on top of the list. He always wanted me to accompany him in the journey. We always see that friends make trips with their age group. But this one was a unique experience. It gave me utmost care and love which is priceless. As adults, we should always consider their wishes and travel dreams because when they were young they were busy working hard for us to provide us the comfort what we have been blessed today,” she adds.

The trio travelled to UK, Scotland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to visit their families. “Sadly, both my grandmoms had passed away. As someone who is busy managing the family business in Secunderabad, this seemed like a good break from my routine,” she reminisces about a trip she undertook last year. “We even went to a casino. While I lost money, my granddads, smart businessmen that they are, managed to double it up. We then celebrated a fake birthday of them and blew up the money,” Nidhi recalls.

She says that foreign destinations are ideal for travel with senior citizens, because they are senior-citizen friendly. There are ramps, wheelchairs, separate walking, cycling tracks etc. This perfectly suits the grandparent of today, who seeks choices. The three of them headed out after breakfast, took in the same sights or split up and went on their own, and returned to spend time together again in the evening to retire early. “It was fun adjusting to their routine and understanding their points of view,” she says.

On this trip, apart from making wonderful memories, nidhi has learned some lessons:

Don’t be afraid to take risks: My grandparents grew up in a different era. They spent their childhood in Rajasthan. They married young, and a few whirlwind years later, announced a pack up and with their young children in tow, shifted to Hyderabad. It was a good decision as they managed to do well for themselves and be able to realise their dreams of globe trotting

Don’t worry about country-counting: Travelling widely is wonderful, yes–but traveling deeply, returning to an area again and again, and getting to know its culture very well–there’s value in that, too.

Welcome opportunities: Be welcoming, but don’t sacrifice your own goals.For longer than I have known them, my grandfathers have travelled in groups of all kinds – corporate trips, extended family trips, trips with friends. Today, they’re generally the ones taking the lead on planning for any group trips that they go on, and they’ve come to operate by a simple rule: “We’ll build an itinerary together. We’ll spend lots of time together, but there will also be things we are going to want to go and do and see. To come or not is your choice. No hard feelings–but we’re going to get this done,” they told me.

So much apart, still a part: I love this mindset. When travelling with groups, especially large ones, the opportunity for miscommunication, frustration, mismatched desires, and occasionally getting sick of each other runs rampant. Rather than wait for any or all of these issues to present themselves, decades of travelling has taught my grandfathers to set expectations early: we don’t need to be attached at the hip, and we’re all going to have a good time regardless.

Make memories: The memories will truly be cherished for years to come and generations to see. My wanderlust is nothing new–it’s a beast that I’ve been wrangling with for my entire life. As a small child, I vividly remember flipping through my grandparents’ photo albums and staring at their framed photos, happy to capture pieces of the destinations.

They say one must travel when young. I say we are never too old to travel.