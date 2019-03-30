Check it out, in Czech Land!

Vijaya Pratap By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prague is indisputably one of Europe’s most romantic capitals. Czech Republic’s splendid architecture, some of it dating back a thousand years, is the city’s most distinctive feature: From the noble austerity of Romanesque rotundas to soaring Gothic towers , from airy renaissance arcades to dramatic Baroque cupolas, from sinuous Art Nuveau facades to the streamlined geometry of Art Deco and Cubism, its patchwork of styles is both exhilarating and unforgettable. Add the story book skyline, dramatic vistas and a river spanned by a necklace of bridges. No wonder it is the favourite destination for many an awestruck traveller (like me!).

If you want to kill two birds with one stone, the best option is to stay at a place that saves time and energy to go around. Being in the midst of the city, soaking in the ambience of the place with the least effort is a real luxury and Mandarin Oriental-Prague is considered to be the city’s most romantic hotel. It is a monument by itself with a rich historical background. My three days in Prague were spent in this time machine, travelling back in history.

A restored Dominican Monastery in a picturesque, peaceful corner of Prague’s oldest quarter, Mala Strana (Little Quarter), the hotel rooms and suites blend authentic historical features like curved vaulted ceilings, exposed old beams and original stone details with an understated elegance and exquisite sumptuous materials. The location of the hotel was specifically chosen for its peaceful atmosphere, close to the river only minutes away from the 650-year-old ‘Charles Bridge’ and a short walk to the immensely popular and historic ‘Old Town Square’. Guests can meander through the cobbled streets marvelling at the romantic scenery, strolling through galleries and resting at lovely cafes, or taking in some of the very best of the city’s vibrant restaurants and night scene. In this select location guests are surrounded by the palaces, gardens, and towers of old Prague, under the ever watchful presence of ‘Prague Castle’. It is a rare treat in the quiet cobbled streets of Mala Strana. Built on the site of a former 14th century monastery, its high contemporary design blends seamlessly with the period architectural features. The monastery building features seven centuries’ worth of architecture- from Gothic to Renaissance to Baroque and modern.

Located just a stone’s throw from the hotel are major sites and museums, including the grand ‘Lobkowicz Palace’ within Prague Castle, site of stunning permanent exhibition of Old Master paintings, decorative arts, original musical scores and instruments, and rare arms drawn from the extensive collection of Lobkowicz noble family. Masterpieces by Brueghel the Elder, Canaletto and Velazquez grace the palace’s walls while the family’s poignant story is told through a series of family portraits and an excellent audio guide. Guests of Mandarin Oriental-Prague, enjoy special privileges when visiting the palace, thanks to an exclusive partnership programme.

The hotel’s location was originally a settlement named Nebovady, historically the oldest settled part of Prague. Nearby Karmelitska Street is the ancient north-south trade route, connecting Prague and Northern Europe with the Mediterranean. More than a quarter million archeological finds were discovered during the hotel’s reconstruction, including the remains of a former Gothic church now lit and displayed under a glass floor in the spa. The buildings that make up the hotel served at different periods of time as church, private chapel, burgher’s houses, Dominican Monastery, sugar warehouse, police barracks, military hospital, post office, archives and printing press, the last until 1992 by which time the buildings were derelict. The hotel’s main events space, the Grand Ballroom, was once the monastery’s refectory. Can there be a better contrast to the austere dining of the monks to the fine dining of today? The present Dominicus Hall served as the chapter room and the Monastery Lounge was the original cloister. It is notable to observe how each place is cleverly used now, though with a different treatment and a modern twist! There is even a vaulted wine cellar with medieval well, to travel back a few centuries and drink in classic style!

The hotel’s signature fan is inspired by the work of renowned artist Alfons Mucha and was created by his granddaughter designer Jarmila Mucha Plockova. All guest rooms and public areas have original artwork by living central European artists.

One of the distinguished guests at their Presidential Penthouse Suite is the very glamorous Madonna. Hotel staff recollected the tough time they had, catering to her demands (supposed to be made up by her staff ), one of them being Madam wanted 200 white roses around her, with long stems and no leaves (tall order!!). Strictly no leaves and they came to know about it only in the last minute. The nervous staff had to quickly remove all the leaves from 200 rose stems and ended up with bruised hands! Madonna came, stayed and checked out of the historical hotel, leaving behind a small chapter of her own history. Clever Madonna!

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)