Home Lifestyle Travel

Falling for the Waters

As the summer scorches on, the thought of jumping into water is topmost in our minds.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Anita Rao Kashi
Express News Service

As the summer scorches on, the thought of jumping into water is topmost in our minds. The country’s intricate network of rivers has created a surfeit of waterfalls which are surprisingly alive even in peak summer.  Take your pick from our list of waterfalls to visit this season.  

Courtallam, Tamil Nadu
Almost at the southern end of the Western Ghats, some 1,200 feet above sea level, is the tiny town of Courtallam (Kutraalam locally). Hills are everywhere, which give rise to a profusion of waterfalls. There are nearly a dozen or so in the region, but five of them are easily accessible and quite popular. The biggest, called Main Falls, is in the centre of town just behind the main bus terminus, adjacent to which is a large Shiva temple.

Athirapally, Kerala
In the dense Vazhachal forest area and Sholayar range around Athirapally village, the topography is hilly and rocky and the swift-flowing Chalakudy river rushes through the promontories and plunges to form the dramatic Athirapally falls. Together with Vazhachal falls, the twin falls are a spectacle to behold during and after the monsoons. Accessing it involves a bit of a trek. 

Jog, Karnataka
Possibly one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the country, Jog is located near Shimoga, in Karnataka’s verdant Malnad region. Considered to be among India’s and Asia’s largest waterfalls, the Sharavati river plunges nearly 830 feet in four streams—quirkily named Raja, Rani, Rocket and Roarer.  Chitrakote, Chhattisgarh

Located near Jagdalpur in Bastar district, this is India’s answer to the Niagara. The falls are formed when river Indravati spreads and plunges into a gorge that is horseshoe shaped. During much of the year, the falls are split into three separate segments, but during monsoons, they become one massive sheet in the shape of a horseshoe. Local boats also take visitors under and below the falls. 

Dudhsagar, Goa
Surrounded by lush greenery of the Western Ghats, Dudhsagar falls (literally, sea of milk) gets its name from the frothy, foamy water of the Mandovi river rushing through a dramatic gorge and plunging in four stages with a thunderous roar. It takes a bit of a walk to get to the falls but is worth it. 

Nuranang falls, Arunachal Pradesh
Known locally as Bong Bong falls, it is located on the Nuranang river in Tawang district near the town of Jang. The river flows and plunges against a background of thick forests, but is quite unlike other falls owing to the unique vegetation and topography of the area.  

Dhuadhar and Bhedaghat, Madhya Pradesh
About 20 km from Jabalpur, the Narmada river plunges a short distance but the velocity is so great that the mist generated leads to a constant cloud formation. Downstream from there is Bhedaghat, where the river flows through a unique rock formation throwing off a million colours under the sun. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp