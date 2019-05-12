Falling for the Waters

Anita Rao Kashi By

Express News Service

As the summer scorches on, the thought of jumping into water is topmost in our minds. The country’s intricate network of rivers has created a surfeit of waterfalls which are surprisingly alive even in peak summer. Take your pick from our list of waterfalls to visit this season.

Courtallam, Tamil Nadu

Almost at the southern end of the Western Ghats, some 1,200 feet above sea level, is the tiny town of Courtallam (Kutraalam locally). Hills are everywhere, which give rise to a profusion of waterfalls. There are nearly a dozen or so in the region, but five of them are easily accessible and quite popular. The biggest, called Main Falls, is in the centre of town just behind the main bus terminus, adjacent to which is a large Shiva temple.

Athirapally, Kerala

In the dense Vazhachal forest area and Sholayar range around Athirapally village, the topography is hilly and rocky and the swift-flowing Chalakudy river rushes through the promontories and plunges to form the dramatic Athirapally falls. Together with Vazhachal falls, the twin falls are a spectacle to behold during and after the monsoons. Accessing it involves a bit of a trek.

Jog, Karnataka

Possibly one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the country, Jog is located near Shimoga, in Karnataka’s verdant Malnad region. Considered to be among India’s and Asia’s largest waterfalls, the Sharavati river plunges nearly 830 feet in four streams—quirkily named Raja, Rani, Rocket and Roarer. Chitrakote, Chhattisgarh

Located near Jagdalpur in Bastar district, this is India’s answer to the Niagara. The falls are formed when river Indravati spreads and plunges into a gorge that is horseshoe shaped. During much of the year, the falls are split into three separate segments, but during monsoons, they become one massive sheet in the shape of a horseshoe. Local boats also take visitors under and below the falls.

Dudhsagar, Goa

Surrounded by lush greenery of the Western Ghats, Dudhsagar falls (literally, sea of milk) gets its name from the frothy, foamy water of the Mandovi river rushing through a dramatic gorge and plunging in four stages with a thunderous roar. It takes a bit of a walk to get to the falls but is worth it.

Nuranang falls, Arunachal Pradesh

Known locally as Bong Bong falls, it is located on the Nuranang river in Tawang district near the town of Jang. The river flows and plunges against a background of thick forests, but is quite unlike other falls owing to the unique vegetation and topography of the area.

Dhuadhar and Bhedaghat, Madhya Pradesh

About 20 km from Jabalpur, the Narmada river plunges a short distance but the velocity is so great that the mist generated leads to a constant cloud formation. Downstream from there is Bhedaghat, where the river flows through a unique rock formation throwing off a million colours under the sun.