Bored of your current job? Floating bar in Caribbean Sea looking for bartender

By IANS

KINGSTON: A floating bar in the Caribbean Sea, which is only accessible by a boat, is giving one lucky applicant the opportunity to "pull pints in one of the most Instagrammable drinking spots in the world", the media reported.

According to the ad created by UK travel company Virgin Holidays, Floyd's Pelican Bar's owner Floyd Forbes has finally decided to take a break after nearly 18 years, and needs someone to fill in for him this summer, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Located in Jamaica, visitors can take a boat to reach the establishment from Black River, Treasure Beach or Parottee Point.

It was first built in 2001 after Forbes, a local fisherman, apparently had a dream about opening a bar rising over the ocean, where he could hang out with his friends.

The original bar was destroyed during Hurricane Ivan back in 2004, but the local community came together to help rebuild it.

Open to UK residents with bar/pub experience, the job will involve serving Pina Colada cocktails and rum punches at the wooden establishment in the waters of Jamaica, the ad said.

Further job requirements include chatting to locals and tourists over a beer and "throwing the occasional fish to the resident pelicans", who provided the inspiration for the bar's name.

Candidates must also be willing to manage the play list, smile at passing boats and "commute by boat or paddle board, even when the weather is a little too beautiful to go to work", according to the ad.

Dubbed one of the coolest watering holes in the world, Floyd's Pelican Bar is a favourite with locals and travellers.