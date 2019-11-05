Parts of a whole: Artist Sailesh Sanghavi talks about his 'Journey in Art'

By Express News Service

I could address my passions of life after I completed my worldly responsibilities, and art is one of them. I do paper collages but also acrylic collages which are unique in itself. To my knowledge, no other artist does this using a similar medium and that too on Indian lifestyle,” discloses artist Sailesh Sanghavi, in a conversation with The Morning Standard.

In his upcoming solo, My Journey in Art, the artist has created engaging paper and acrylic collages. Accordingly, the artist, “Collage is used here like a prism, breaking up the work into different colours. The work is built piece by piece, layering the surface of the canvas with cut and painted pieces of canvas. This type of work not only requires infinite patience but also a sharp and well-defined sense of aesthetics.”



He adds that as the works are on a monumental scale, it may take months to complete one. “Some of the works were lovingly crafted through many months.”

Evocatively capturing colour, his collages are an engaging invitation for the viewer looking to further appreciate his craft skills. All in all the artworks are spellbinding in nature. Themes involve Indian festivals, mythological tales, village scenes and others.

Curator Robinson says that Sanghavi has brought rare details to the works and his style has given a whole new texture to create a breathtaking imagery.

Sanghavi’s key strength lies in his novel idea. “I want to stand out in the crowd and I have always done things differently, and have applied the same principle to my art.”

On: November 8 to 14



At: Visual Art gallery, Lodhi Road, New Delhi