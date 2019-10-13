Plan your trip to coincide with Vivid Sydney winter festival

Khursheed Dinshaw By

Express News Service

On hearing the word Sydney an image of the Sydney Opera House is bound to conjure up. It is the most prominent landmark in the Australian city and was designed by Jørn Utzon, an architect from Denmark.

Its eye-catching precast shells made of concrete are a series of panels constructed on a dais. Modern geometry and computers were used for its designing.

During Vivid Sydney, which is the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere, the House uses Lighting of the Sails, where a floral ballet pays tribute to the country’s native plants and flowers.

Another notable building is Macquarie Apartments located on Macquarie Street, which is one of the three historic roads of Sydney. The street has important buildings like the Parliament House, State Library and Sydney Hospital. The iconic Sydney Opera House is located on one end and the scenic Hyde Park on the other end of this road. Renzo Piano, the Italian architect who was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize,

has designed this residential space.

“There are four apartments on every floor. The exterior is made of glass cut at 30 degrees. It makes a prism and at a certain angle one can see rainbows on its edge,” explains Eoghan Lewis from Sydney Architecture Walks, who is also an architect.

The imposing 1 Bligh Street, which is a sustainable skyscraper built at a cost of $270 million, lies within a short distance.

Interestingly, if one is developing an expensive building in Sydney, a competition is held for choosing the architects for the project. A jury with a mix of developer representatives and city experts decide the winner. “In return, the developer gets 10 per cent more floor space which is a good deal for them. Also, one per cent of the building must be spent on artwork,” adds Lewis.

This building developed by Dexus faces north and has artwork designed by the Australian artist James Angus. 1 Bligh Street has a childcare centre, café on its ground floor and electricity is provided through a trigeneration system. It is also the recipient of the 6 Star Green Star for its sustainability.

Down the road is Australia Square which was designed by Harry Seidler who is known to bring modernism to Sydney from Vienna. Built in the mid 60’s, the building gets thinner vertically and has a public space on its ground floor. It is characterised by wall pieces by an American artist, ample natural light, and an innovative installation outside.