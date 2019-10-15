Home Lifestyle Travel

This festive season, exploring North-East tops Indian travellers' bucket list: Survey

The study observed an increased interest in travelling to domestic destinations instead of international ones.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Exploring North East is on top of Indian travellers' bucket list this festive season, a new survey has revealed.

According to the study by online travel portal Yatra.com, 25 per cent of their 5,000 respondents said they preferred to travel across the north-eastern states of the country, over visiting conventional holiday destinations like Goa, Andamans and Himachal Pradesh.

The study also observed an increased interest in travelling to domestic destinations instead of international ones.

"This time, there is a growing demand for short-haul trips to domestic destinations as a preferred choice for over 40 per cent of individuals when asked to choose between international, religious destinations or hometown," the survey noted.

Some popular choices include Kerala, Delhi and Rajasthan.

"Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed a good mix of travellers choosing to visit their hometown or opting for a short trip to various destinations during festive breaks.

"The trend for short trips of 3-5 days has picked up, wherein travellers look for a budget trip, inclusive of activities such as sightseeing and shopping," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Those choosing to go international, prefer locations like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Bali, Europe, Maldives, and the USA among other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North East India
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp