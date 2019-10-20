Home Lifestyle Travel

Here's how to have a good hotel stay

From beach-side resorts to soaring high-rises or desert havelis, it helps to have your own set of tips and tricks before you check into a hotel. 

Published: 20th October 2019

The place may be a five-star or a bunk-bedded hostel, but following some simple rules can guarantee peace of mind, safety and, of course, some real stress-free travel.

Express News Service

Be wary of the remote: What is that one thing at home that gets cleaned very rarely and is always in use? Yes, the remote. Now multiply the usage by a thousand times more and you know that stick is a germ-carrier. A quick swipe with some wet wipes should help.

Carry power back-up: For some strange reason, even the fanciest of hotels have a set number of power sockets, and that too, inconveniently placed most of the time. With cellphone, tablets, laptops, Kindle, and more, the need to charge them is a constant issue. So, carry your own back-up. 

Use the ‘do not disturb’ sign: How many times have you been woken up by the housekeeping staff after a late night? It is not just irritating, but mighty difficult to lull yourself back to sleep. Take the best way out and put out the ‘do not disturb’ sign on the doorknob. It’s a life-saver.

Click a picture of the safe code: Imagine locking your valuable away, only to forget the safe code! And then having to call the manager for help. Besides the inconvenience, you will also have to put up with the sly smirks of the staff. Just click a picture of the safe code. It saves you all the embarrassment. 

Early check-out need not mean you are stranded: Hotels generally have a 12-noon check-out deadline. While you may request for an extension of a few hours, another trick is to check, deposit the luggage with the management and then help yourself to the hotel’s spa and pool services.

Use the gym at night: If you need your daily workout, the smartest thing to do is ask the hotel what time their gym closes and then workout right around the close time. You will be spared the over-crowdedness and it will be a good wind outpost a hectic day of sightseeing or business meetings.

