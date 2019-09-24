Heritage buildings in Delhi's Chandni Chowk to get a ‘face’ lift

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Each heritage building in the historical Chandni Chowk illustrates architectural reforms introduced in the city since the 1650s. Their structural designs depict the shift in construction patterns from red sandstone, marble, and traditional lakhori brick-lime mortar combination to modern-day cement, concrete with iron girders.

This change is most evident in the façades of the buildings standing on the 1.3 km-long stretch between Red Fort crossing and Fatehpuri Masjid — a majority of which were raised after the 1857 rebellion, and when the railway transport was introduced in the city in 1866.

These buildings with prominent facades include the famous Town Hall (1863), State Bank of India building (1861) and Mahavir Jain Bhawan (1910) among others. Even as several of these structures including havelis house commercial offices, their iconic façades are in urgent need of repair.

The decaying state of their distinct architecture has drawn the attention of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) which plans to launch facade conservation of heritage buildings with the help of architecture students.

“We are exploring possibilities for frontage restoration of the structures. The SRDC or North Delhi Municipal Corporation may take up the project. Modalities will be chalked out. Architecture students from Jamia Millia Islamia or School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) may be roped in,” said a Delhi government official.

After a meeting last month between representatives of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and commissioner of the north Municipal Corporation, Varsha Joshi, the body had prepared a proposal for the project.

Funding options for the proposal are also being examined as the buildings are either private properties or owned by a trust and board. According to officials, the SRDC might bear the repair cost and the occupants or owners will later maintain the conserved features. “If the project is given to the students, it will reduce the expenditure and also work can be completed swiftly,” said an official.

“We have offered to do documentation for the conservation project because until the original architectural features are not retained, the ongoing street redevelopment of Chandni Chowk market may not be effective. Presently, architectural elements of buildings are concealed behind the jumble of cables and shutters,” said Annabel Lopez, project coordinator of INTACH’s Delhi chapter.

While heritage experts and administration are ready to execute the ambitious plan, occupants and owners of the buildings are divided over it.

Anil Pershad, one of the owners of Rai Chunnamal mansion praised the proposal. “The street is undergoing significant redevelopment; exterior of buildings along the road should also be spruced up,” he said.

However, Rajesh Rana, an occupant of Pearey Lal Building, claimed that multiple ownership may be an issue for the maintenance of restored portion later.”

Shankar Terrace

Year: 1937-38

Ownership: Private

Conceived as a commercial building, ‘Shankar Terrace’, an Art Deco style structure, was arguably the first multi-storey edifice in the city. It was commissioned by Yogeshwar Dayal, scion of a prominent family of Delhi, who is credited to restore ‘Phool Waalon Ki Sair’ festival in 1962. It has several shops on the ground floor like other properties in Chandni Chowk and upper floors are used as offices and godowns

State Bank of India (SBI) building

Year: 1861

Ownership: PSB

The Delhi and London Bank, which was in operation during British period, was established here. The three-storey colonial-era building is the oldest branch of the SBI. Its hexastyle Corinthian columns, balustrade terrace, arched doorways, spiral iron staircase, old English lifts, and tinted glass windows are fine example of European architecture. The Imperial Bank of India (predecessor of SBI) later acquired this building; the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also operated from here for 20 years (1935-1955) before shifting to the Parliament Street office

Rai Chunnamal ki Haveli

Year: 1850s

Ownership: Private

The mansion belongs to the family of Rai Chunnamal, a money-lender. He was appointed as the first municipal commissioner of the city and was among few residents of the city to have owned a car and a telephone. Spreading over one acre of land, with 150 rooms built on three floors; this haveli is surrounded by more than 100 shops. Several films have been shot here

ES Pearey Lal Building

Year: Early 20th century; probably around 1930s

Ownership: private

Constructed by one of the wealthiest residents of Delhi and motor dealer – Pearey Lal — it is a three-storey building. Pilaster on the front wall on the third floor and ornamental perforated screens over chajjas (overhanging eaves) are its prominent features. It houses several shops and offices. Till 2010, a section of it, served as a hotel

Mahavir Jain Bhawan

Year: 1910

Ownership: Trust

Built-in 1910 by Lala Gokul Chand Nahar, a prominent old Delhi social worker, the building is popularly known as ‘Baradari’. It is an important site for the Jain community, where religious rituals are performed. The double-storey building with mouldings and flower motifs on the parapets has distinct sandstone details. It houses an old library, whose visitor’s book holds signatures of several eminent leaders of the freedom movement