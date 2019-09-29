Breathing serenity

Sayantani Chakraborty By

Express News Service

If the raga ‘megha malhar’ had a physical state, it would look like monsoon in Kerala. As the rhythmic pitter-patter creates a sonorous taal among lush foliage and thunderous rain clouds roar in harmony, you feel that nature has put up a concert and the poet inside you listens to the perfect rendition being created outside the window.

A trip to Vayalar, a village in Kerala, was punctuated with such beautiful moments. The unannounced rains magnified the greenery, filled up the backwaters, and diffused in the air a petrichor exclusively intrinsic to Kerala soil.

Almost a two-hour ride from Kochi International Airport, Vayalar is a village in the Alapuzha district. Situated on the eastern banks of the Vembanad backwaters, it is a quiet land with modest brick houses with thatched roofs, narrow serpentine streets, a fantastic spice market, and the occasional churches. The Vasudhara Sarovar Premiere offers a view of the beautiful backwaters.

Into the backwaters

One of the best ways to enjoy the Alapuzha district is to take a boat ride along the backwaters.

Rowing past fishermen’s villages and small fishing boats, you will get a peek into everyday life—kids waiting for an afternoon dive, women hanging up clothes to dry on makeshift clotheslines, and if you are an early bird, you can also catch fishermen casting their net for the day’s catch.

Exploring toddy

You cannot be enjoying the backwaters and not taste the famed toddy. A number of nondescript shacks line the backwaters serving the locally fermented brew.

Rickety wooden benches, fried fish, beef, greet you here. Made from the fermented sap of coconut flowers, toddy is not very strong, but has a kind of weird zing to it.

Coir-making

Besides fishing, Vayalar earns its livelihood primarily from coir-making. A visit to the International Coir Museum, coupled with another to a local coir factory, gives a detailed insight into how it’s all done.

The museum, featuring the history of the coir industry and coir-made products, is wonderfully maintained and houses beautiful artefacts.

The factory, organised by a co-operative society, showcases how the craftsmen are keeping alive the traditional handicraft and also exporting coir internationally to several countries.

A great deal of Kerala’s economy depends on the cottage industry of coir weaving, a natural product made of coconut fibre.

Walk on the beach Kerala is known more

Kerala is known for its backwaters than its beaches, but the coastal village of Andhakaranazhy has its own charm.

Just a 20-minute cab-ride away, the main attraction here is a secluded beach—serene and unattended. What looked mostly like a local lovers’ point, Andhakaranazhy beach is a good, clean option for the tourist looking for some solitary moment.