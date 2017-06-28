Citizens are gathering in various Indian cities to protest what they see as the Government's inaction and apathy over the increasing number of lynchings perpetrated in the name of the cow protection.

What began as a clarion call by Gurgaon -based filmmaker Saba Dewan to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a protest against the targeting of mostly minorities, namely Muslims and Dalits, by self-appointed cow vigilantes, grew into a nation-wide protest through the power of social media.

Dewan had said in a Facebook post: "Shouldn’t there be protests against the lynchings especially after the murder yesterday in Delhi NCR by a mob of a 16-year-old Muslim boy? If not now then when? Why wait for political formations to organize a demonstration? Why can’t all of us as citizens repulsed by the violence get together in protest at the earliest next week at Jantar Mantar under the banner – Not in my Name"

Many on social media responded by organising protests in their cities on similar lines as the protest planned at Jantar Mantar. People have begun converging at the meeting points in various cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Allahabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Here are updates on the happenings at the protest sites.