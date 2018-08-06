Home LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 13 highlights: Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 has been passed in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju said that a centrally-funded scheme to set up fast track courts is initiated to address the issue of case pile-up.

Published: 06th August 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks during a debate in Rajya Sabha on Monday. ( Screen grab | RSTV)

By Online Desk

After multiple bouts of protests in the Lok Sabha, the Union government today, during the 13th sitting of the Monsoon Session passed the Bill to restore the original provisions of the SC/ST( Prevention of Atrocities)Act, 1989.

The Supreme Court had struck down certain provisions of the Act during its March ruling which resulted in protests across the country leading to the death of nine persons. Dalit groups under the banner of All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM) have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9 to press for their demands.

READ| Dilution of SC/ST Atrocities Act: Why Dalits are angry

The Rajya Sabha passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The upper house also passed The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 granting constitutional status to National Commission of Backward Classes.

Here are the highlights of today's proceedings:

Live Updates
