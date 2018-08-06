Parliament Monsoon Session Day 13 LIVE UPDATES: Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill has been taken up in Rajya Sabha

By Online Desk

After multiple bouts of protests in the Lok Sabha, the Union government today, during the 13th sitting of the Monsoon Session introduced a Bill to restore the original provisions of the SC/ST( Prevention of Atrocities)Act, 1989.

The Supreme Court had struck down certain provisions of the Act during its March ruling which resulted in protests across the country leading to the death of nine persons. Dalit groups under the banner of All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM) have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9 to press for their demands.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill or the OBC Bill is also scheduled for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha. The lower House unanimously passed the Bill during this Parliament Session on August 2.

