Karunanidhi demise Highlights: Midnight Court drama ends as court adjourns hearing till 8 AM

Karunanidhi's body will be kept at Rajaji hall for public homage from 4 am.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Following the death of DMK chief Karunanidhi, a party cadre seen crying alone by holding his leader's photo at the deserted DMK party office in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | (A Raja Chidambaram | EPS)

By Online Desk

DMK president M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday after prolonged illness at the age of 94 in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.

"Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," said a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said Tamil Nadu government can't allot land near Anna Memorial for laying former CM and DMK chief M Karunanidhi to rest, since many petitions are pending before courts. However, government is ready to allot two acres of lands near Gandhi Mandapam.

Soon after, flash protests erupted across Chennai with DMK party cadres demanding that their late leader be buried at Anna Memorial in Marina Beach.

Following the protests, DMK lawyer P Wilson filed a petition to acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Huluvadi G Ramesh requesting land next to Anna Samadhi for burying Karunanidhi. The Acting Chief Justice has asked Wilson to come back by around 10:30 pm on Wednesday after numbering the petition in Madras High Court.

Karunanidhi's body will be kept at Rajaji hall for public homage from 4 am.

The veteran of Dravidian politics was shifted to the hospital on July 28 from his Gopalapuram residence following a dip in his blood pressure and he was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Live Updates
Karunanidhi Karunanidhi Health DMK MK Stalin Kauvery Hospital Kalaignar

DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
