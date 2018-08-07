Home LIVE

Karunanidhi health LIVE UPDATES: Condition 'extremely critical', his secretary reaches Gopalapuram residence

Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure.

Published: 07th August 2018

People pray outside Kauvery Hospital for DMK chief Karunanidhi's health. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

The condition of ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi has seen a 'significant decline', says the latest statement from Kauvery Hospital.

"There has been a significant decline in his clinical condition over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable," said the statement.

Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread on Monday, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside Kauvery Hospital and were on an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.

Karunanidhi had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.

The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health.

A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.

