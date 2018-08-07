Parliament Monsoon Session Day 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Friday after disruptions

By Online Desk

The 14th sitting of the monsoon session of Indian Parliament commenced today after passing two crucial Bills in both the Houses on Monday. Prior to the Session, the NDA government and the Opposition Congress party held Parliamentary meetings today to discuss their strategies for the remaining days of the session.

The Rajya Sabha unanimously passed The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, which provides a constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). And the Lok Sabha after receiving much backlash from the Dalits passed the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018, which revives the struck down clauses from the existing Bill.

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move for leave to withdraw Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance, Bill, 2017 to provide for the resolution of certain categories of financial service providers in distress.

Here are the live updates from the proceedings: