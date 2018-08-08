HIGHLIGHTS | DMK chief M Karunanidhi laid to rest with full state honours at Marina beach

By Online Desk

DMK stalwart and one of the spearheads of the Dravidian movement, Muthuvel Karunanidhi, was laid to rest beside his political mentor C.N. Annadhurai at the Anna memorial in Marina beach on August 8, a day after he was declared dead by the Kauvery Hosptial in Chennai.

The former five-time CM was initially refused a burial place at the Marina beach by the state government headed by E. Palaniswami. However, a midnight court hearing which then continued in the morning ensured that the DMK supremo gets his place next to his beloved Anna.

The Marina beach already houses the memorials of Karunanidhi's mentor Anna and his contemporaries MGR and Jayalalithaa.

One of Tamil Nadu's most prolific leaders and a former five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on August 7 at the age of 94. Karunanidhi's mortal remains which was first taken to his Gopalapuram residence and then to his CIT colony residence was then placed at Rajaji hall for supporters and political leaders to pay their final respects.