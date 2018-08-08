LIVE UPDATES | DMK chief Karunanidhi to rest at Marina beach behind Anna Samadhi, son Stalin breaks down after Madras HC verdict

By Online Desk

Madras HC has given the green signal for burial of DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach behind his mentor Anna at the Anna memorial. After the DMK and TN government counsels presented their arguments in the Madras High Court, the two- judge HC bench hearing the case gave the go-ahead allowing the burial of the DMK chief at the beach. The Marina beach already houses the memorials of Karunanidhi's mentor Anna and his contemporaries MGR and Jayalalithaa.

One of Tamil Nadu's most prolific leaders and a former five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on August 7 at the age of 94.

The DMK had sought a space behind the Anna Memorial at the Marina beach to bury their leader near his mentor Anna. However, the state government declined the request citing legal hurdles. The DMK legal team left no stone unturned to ensure that their leader's final resting place will be among his Dravidian movement counterparts of Anna, MGR and Jayalalitha. The state government was asked to present presented its counter affidavit in the Madras HC which it did at 8 AM.

Meanwhile, the late DMK patriarch's mortal remains which was first taken to his Gopalapuram residence and then to his CIT colony residence has now been placed at the Rajaji Hall where the public and political leaders can pay their final respects to one of the state's most loved leaders.