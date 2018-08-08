LIVE UPDATES: Karunanidhi's mortal remains placed at Rajaji hall; public, political leaders pay final respects

By Online Desk

One of Tamil Nadu's most prolific leaders and a former five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on August 7 at the age of 94.

The DMK had sought a space behind the Anna Memorial at the Marina beach to bury their leader near his mentor Anna. However, the state government declined the request citing legal hurdles. The DMK legal team left no stone unturned to ensure that their leader's final resting place will be among his Dravidian movement counterparts of Anna, MGR and Jayalalitha. The HC bench has asked the state government to file a counter-affidavit and has adjourned the hearing till 8 AM on August 8. A verdict is expected to be delivered after this affidavit is filed.

Meanwhile, the late DMK patriarch's mortal remains which was first taken to his Gopalapuram residence and then to his CIT colony residence has now been placed at the Rajaji Hall where the public and political leaders can pay their final respects to one of the state's most loved leaders.