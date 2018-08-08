Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES: Madras HC dismisses petitions challenging constructions of memorials at Marina beach

The DMK patriarch's body has been placed at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai for public and political leaders to pay final respects even as uncertainty looms over the leader's final resting place.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karunanidhi

The mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi kept at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo| D Sampath Kumar/ EPS)

By Online Desk

One of Tamil Nadu's most prolific leaders and a former five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on August 7 at the age of 94. 

The DMK had sought a space behind the Anna Memorial at the Marina beach to bury their leader near his mentor Anna. However, the state government declined the request citing legal hurdles. The DMK legal team left no stone unturned to ensure that their leader's final resting place will be among his Dravidian movement counterparts of Anna, MGR and Jayalalitha. The HC bench has asked the state government to file a counter-affidavit and has adjourned the hearing till 8 AM on August 8. A verdict is expected to be delivered after this affidavit is filed. 

ALSO READ: Karunanidhi demise Highlights: Midnight Court drama ends as court adjourns hearing till 8 AM

Meanwhile, the late DMK patriarch's mortal remains which was first taken to his Gopalapuram residence and then to his CIT colony residence has now been placed at the Rajaji Hall where the public and political leaders can pay their final respects to one of the state's most loved leaders.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi M Karunanidhi DMK chief Karunanidhi death Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema
Videos
Truck hits height barrier in Mumbai’s Santacruz
Baby on the way for Patrick Adams, Troian Bellisario!