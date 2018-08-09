Home LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 16 LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha passes Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018

Today, the Lok Sabha passed four bills related to GST and the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Parliament

With Day 16 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session underway, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

JD(U) MP Harivansh Singh who was contesting against Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad won by 125 votes. Hariprasad, on the other hand, got 105 votes.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

Today, the Lok Sabha passed four bills related to GST and the Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2018, while the Rajya Sabha passed the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment bill, 2018, the National Sports University bill, 2018 and the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) bill, 2018.

Here are the live updates from today's proceedings: 

