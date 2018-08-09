Home LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 16 LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha passes National Sports University bill 2018

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raises questions on Rafale deal amid ruckus in Lok Sabha.

Published: 09th August 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

The monsoon session is underway at the Parliament. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

With Day 16 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session underway, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

JD(U) MP Harivansh Singh who was contesting against Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad won by 125 votes. Hariprasad, on the other hand, got 105 votes.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

The House currently stands at a strength of 244 members and a support of 123 members is required for either of the parties to win. While both the Opposition and the government are claiming winning numbers, AAP, PDP and YSRC have decided to abstain from voting.

The NDA government with Shiv Sena, JD(U), Bahujan Janata Dal (BJD) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on its side has 126 members and the Opposition led by Congress has 115 members in its kitty.

Apart from the polls, Rajya Sabha has taken up the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill. This apart, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

