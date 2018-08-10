Home LIVE

Parliament monsoon session Day 17 LIVE UPDATES: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 is passed

The Lok Sabha had yesterday approved the amendments to the Triple Talaq bill which will be heard in the Upper House today.

Sonia Gandhi with Congress MPs protesting against the Rafale deal demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe outside Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Both Houses met today on the last day of the Parliament's monsoon session. The Triple Talaq Bill was expected to be heard in the Rajya Sabha today but as there was no consensus among parties, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu deferred it to the next session.

The Lok Sabha had approved amendments to the bill yesterday, including a bail provision.

Newly elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the Upper House twice today as the government and Opposition couldn't agree on the legislative business. The House faced constant disruptions over the Rafale deal.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi attacked the Centre on the Rafale deal, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Here are the live updates from the proceedings:

