Parliament monsoon session Day 17 LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm after constant disruptions over Rafale deal

The Lok Sabha had yesterday approved the amendments to the Triple Talaq bill which will be heard in the Upper House today.

Published: 10th August 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi with Congress MPs protesting against the Rafale deal demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe outside Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

The Rajya Sabha is expected to discuss the triple talaq bill or The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 today, which is the last day of the Parliament's monsoon session. The amendments are to make the offence bailable and give more say to the victim before the release of her husband. 

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha last December but remains pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. The Lok Sabha had approved amendments to the bill yesterday, including a bail provision.

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was yesterday elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with 125 votes against the Opposition’s B K Hariprasad, who polled 105.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday had unanimously passed the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities), Amendment Bill while the Lok Sabha had passed the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and held discussion over The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Here are the live updates from the proceedings: 

Live Updates
