Independence Day 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Muslim women do not suffer due to triple talaq, says PM

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort here on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.



Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.



He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.



This is the Prime Minister's fifth Independence Day speech after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.

Security in the national capital has been tightened. The Red Fort has been put under a high security cover. Around 70,000 Delhi Police personnel and about 90 companies of security forces have been deployed.

On Wednesday, PM Modi lauded the Indian Army and hailed a group of six women officers of the Navy for circumnavigating the globe. On the role of armed forces, he said it was a matter of utmost satisfaction and pride that while on one hand, Indian forces plunge into relief and rescue operations to help people in distress like floods and on the other hand, they deftly carry out surgical strikes. Read other highlights from his speech here