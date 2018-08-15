Home LIVE

Independence Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: India to send manned space mission by 2022, says PM Narendra Modi

This will be the Prime Minister's fifth speech after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. 

Published: 15th August 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day (Picture | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort here on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

Dressed in a white kurta and a safa (turban) of a similar hue tinged with orange and green, he unfurled the flag at the 17th century monument amid a 21-gun salute.

Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. 

He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.

This is the Prime Minister's fifth Independence Day speech after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.

Security in the national capital has been tightened. The Red Fort has been put under a high security cover. Around 70,000 Delhi Police personnel and about 90 companies of security forces have been deployed.

Live Updates
