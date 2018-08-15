Home LIVE

Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: Death toll reaches 67, CM Pinarayi Vijayan requests Tamil Nadu to reduce Mullaperiyar Dam's water level

The death toll in Kerala rose to 67 on Wednesday as the rains continued to wreak havoc across the state.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Houses in Ernakulam were submerged after water levels in the Periyar river rose. (Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Online Desk

The flood situation in Kerala further worsened today with many areas inundated and flight operations suspended till Saturday at Kochi airport, as the death toll rose to 67.

Officials said a red alert has been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state.

From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened. The Tamil Nadu government opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 2.30 am today to release excess water from the reservoir. 

The toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 from last week mounted to 67 with 27 deaths reported today alone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Eleven deaths were reported from Malappuram, officials said.

Vijayan said the heavy rains would continue for some more days, which will further worsen the situation. More than 1.5 lakh people have been lodged in relief across the state, he said.

Live Updates
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action