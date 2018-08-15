Home LIVE

Kerala floods UPDATES: Almost 100 dead as rains continue to lash state; schools and colleges closed till August 29

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in death of 97 people in the state. 

Published: 15th August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

kerala_-_floods_-_rains

By Online Desk

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people in the state. Kerala has been reeling under one of the worst floods in its history since August 8. On Thursday alone, floods claimed 30 lives.

Overall, 97 people have died in rain-related incidents since the second spell of monsoon fury got unleashed on August 8.

Stranded people appeal for help through social media

The Met department has predicted continuous rains till Saturday. A red alert has been issued in all the 14 districts of the state since Wednesday.

From Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams in the state), including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26 due to flooding in and around the airport. However, the Kochi Metro resumed its services today evening.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has rescheduled Onam vacation for schools in the state. The holiday will be from 17 August to 29th August.

Kerala rains Kerala floods Cochin International Airport Kerala monsoon Mullaperiyar Dam Idukki dam

