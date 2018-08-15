Kerala floods UPDATES: Death toll reaches 67; schools, colleges across state closed today

By Online Desk

The flood situation in Kerala further worsened today with many areas inundated and flight operations suspended till Saturday at Kochi airport, as the death toll rose to 67.

Officials said a red alert has been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state.

From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened. The Tamil Nadu government opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 2.30 am today to release excess water from the reservoir.

The toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 from last week mounted to 67 with 27 deaths reported today alone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Eleven deaths were reported from Malappuram, officials said.

Vijayan said the heavy rains would continue for some more days, which will further worsen the situation. More than 1.5 lakh people have been lodged in relief across the state, he said.