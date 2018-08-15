Home LIVE

Kerala floods UPDATES: Schools will remain closed from tomorrow till August 29

With rains still pouring down heavily leading to flooding across Kerala, 12 fresh deaths were reported on Thursday.

Published: 15th August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The incessant rains across Kerala have worsened the flood situation with 12 fresh deaths reported on Thursday. The toll since August 8 has gone up to 79.

The Met department has predicted continuous rains till Saturday.

The entire state of Kerala has been on a red alert since Wednesday evening. 

From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened. The Tamil Nadu government opened the sluice gates of the Mullaperiyar dam at 2.30 am today to release excess water from the reservoir. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the heavy rains would continue for some more days, which will further worsen the situation. More than 1.5 lakh people have been lodged in relief across the state, he said.

Live Updates
