Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Several trains cancelled, delayed

A 60-year-old man identified as Gopalan died as a wall of his house collapsed at Chirayinkeezhu area in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published: 15th August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-



Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of Kerala (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By Online Desk

Cochin International Airport today suspended all flight operations till August 18, 2018 the water level has increased in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.

The decision to suspend the operations was taken after shutters of the Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dams, part of Idukki reservoir, was opened last evening to release excess water.

The airport is situated near the Periyar river bank.

"Operations suspended to/from Cochin International Airport till 1400 hrs. due to flood level in and around Airport," an airport spokesperson said this morning.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.  

The shutters of Neyyar Dam were raised by one more foot taking it to 12 ft. More shutters of Aruvikkara and Peppara dams were opened. Three out of four shutters of Peppara dam were opened by 50 centimetres while five of six shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened by Tuesday late night. 

Live Updates
