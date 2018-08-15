Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Train services affected, CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs high-level meeting

By Online Desk

Cochin International Airport today suspended all flight operations till August 18, 2018 the water level has increased in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.

The decision to suspend the operations was taken after shutters of the Idamalayar and Cheruthoni dams, part of Idukki reservoir, was opened last evening to release excess water.

The airport is situated near the Periyar river bank.

"Operations suspended to/from Cochin International Airport till 1400 hrs. due to flood level in and around Airport," an airport spokesperson said this morning.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.