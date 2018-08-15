Worsening Kerala rains force schools and colleges to close till August 29

By Online Desk

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the deaths of nearly 100 people in the state. Kerala has been reeling under one of the worst floods in its history since August 8.

Overall, 97 people have died in rain-related incidents since the second spell of monsoon fury got unleashed on August 8.

The Met department has predicted continuous rains till Saturday. A red alert has been issued in all the 14 districts of the state since Wednesday.

From Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams in the state), including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has rescheduled Onam vacation for schools in the state. The holiday will be from 17 August to 29th August.