Kerala floods HIGHLIGHTS: CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 33 lives lost on Saturday; death toll rises to 357

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state in three days.

Published: 17th August 2018

Kerala Floods: An aerial view of flood hit Aluva-Paravur region. Most of the houses and buildings are fully or partially submerged by water. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

The deadliest deluge in close to a century in Kerala has claimed close to 193 lives since August 8 and according to the latest reports from the Chief Minister's office on Saturday, 357 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that 33 people died today.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Kerala taking stock of the flood situation, where announced an interim relief of Rs 500 crore for the state. However, Vijayan informed the Prime Minister that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as per initial assessment and requested for an immediate assistance of ₹2000 crore. 

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in three districts of the state on Sunday. Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur are the worst-affected districts. Rescue operations are going on, even as the situation remains critical in Chengannur and Chalakkudy towns.

Red Alert was issued for today in 11 districts after heavy rainfall was predicted for the day in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam & Kasaragod.

 

Live Updates
