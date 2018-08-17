Kerala floods LIVE: Air India pilots to fly planes payment free to help Kerala

By Online Desk

The deadliest deluge in close to a century in Kerala has claimed 173 lives since August 8 and according to the Chief Minister's office, 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29.

More showers are predicted over the weekend, according to the Met office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Kerala taking stock of the flood situation. In the meeting, he announced an interim relief of Rs 500 crore for the state. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had informed PM Modi that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as per initial assessment and had requested for an immediate assistance of ₹2000 crore.

READ HERE | How to contribute to Kerala flood relief operations

Red Alert was issued for today in 11 districts after heavy rainfall was predicted for the day in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam & Kasaragod.

Shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams), including Mullaperiyar, are open. The Supreme Court has asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to work out on the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam by three feet.

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26.