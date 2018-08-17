Home LIVE

Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: 324 dead, massive rescue operations underway

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state.

An ambulance passing through a flooded road at Kuttiyadi - Kozhikode stretch (Photo | EPS/TP Sooraj)

Thirty people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the state received 10 times the normal rainfall. There is no relief before Saturday, the met office said.

From Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate and shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams in the state), including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.

ALSO READ: Mullaperiyar 'safe', Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy rejects Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's demand to lower dam water level

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26 due to flooding in and around the airport. However, the Kochi Metro resumed its services today evening.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has rescheduled Onam vacation for schools in the state. The holiday will be from 17 August to 29th August.

Live Updates
