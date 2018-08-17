Home LIVE

Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: 324 lives lost since May; massive rescue operations underway

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the state received 10 times the normal rainfall. (Video released by Indian Navy)

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state since August 8. According to the Chief Minister's office, 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May.

On Thursday alone, thirty people died across the state which is witnessing its worst ever deluge. More showers are predicted over the weekend, according to the Met office.

PM Modi will land in Thiruvananthapuram by 9 pm today and will be staying at the Raj Bhavan. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday.

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams), including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.

ALSO READ: Mullaperiyar 'safe', Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy rejects Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's demand to lower dam water level

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26 due to flooding in and around the airport.

The Supreme Court has asked  Kerala and Tamil Nadu to work out on the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam by three feet.

Kerala floods Kerala rains Kerala monsoon Idukki dam Mullaperiyar Dam

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
