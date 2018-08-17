Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 324 lives lost since May 29; PM Modi lands in Thiruvananthapuram

By Online Desk

As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 lives on a single day yesterday, the state plunged deeper into misery today with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry.

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8 and according to the Chief Minister's office, 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May.

More showers are predicted over the weekend, according to the Met office.

PM Modi will land in Thiruvananthapuram by 10:50 pm today and will be staying at the Raj Bhavan. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday.

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams), including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26 due to flooding in and around the airport.

The Supreme Court has asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to work out on the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam by three feet.