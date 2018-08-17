Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim relief, resumes aerial survey

By Online Desk

The deadliest deluge in close to a century in Kerala has claimed 173 lives since August 8 and according to the Chief Minister's office, 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29.

More showers are predicted over the weekend, according to the Met office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting in Kerala taking stock of the flood situation. In the meeting, he announced an interim relief of Rs 500 crore for the state.

Modi also resumed his aerial survey which had initially been called off due to bad weather.

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Major rivers in the state are in full spate and flood water is entering areas up to 7 km away from the banks.

Shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams), including Mullaperiyar, are open. The Supreme Court has asked Kerala and Tamil Nadu to work out on the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam by three feet.

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26.