Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to undertake aerial survey today; Chengannur MLA makes emotional plea to PM for airlift

Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state.

Published: 17th August 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Floods: The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8 and according to the Chief Minister's office, 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29. (Photo | EPS)

As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 lives on a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry.

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8 and according to the Chief Minister's office, 324 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents from May 29.

Over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued today, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected regions - Aluva in Ernakulam district.

More showers are predicted over the weekend, according to the Met office.

PM Modi, who landed in Trivandrum late Friday night, will take an aerial survey today.

All districts except for Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram continue to be on red alert. Shutters of 35 dams (out of a total of 39 dams), including Mullaperiyar, are open.

Operations at the Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 26 due to flooding in and around the airport.

The Supreme Court has asked  Kerala and Tamil Nadu to work out on the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam by three feet.

Live Updates
Kerala floods Kerala rains Kerala monsoon Idukki dam Mullaperiyar Dam

