Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES: 13 deaths today, 724,649 people sheltering in 5645 camps, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.

Published: 19th August 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty-eight deaths were reported in Malappuram and 27 in Thrissur. (Photo | BP Deepu)

Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.

The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates.

Twenty-eight deaths were reported in Malappuram and 27 in Thrissur.

At Chengannur in Alapuzha district, at least 5,000 are stranded, according to revenue officials.

